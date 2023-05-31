Malayalam actor Harish Pengan passes away at 48 due to liver ailments

Malayalam actor Harish Pengan, who was suffering from liver ailments, passed away at a private hospital in Kerala. Harish who excelled in comedies was admitted to the hospital early this month following stomach pain, and after specific medical tests, it was diagnosed that his condition was serious.The doctors had suggested a liver transplant, and Harish Pengan’s twin sister agreed to be the donor, but as they did not have Rs three million for it, the actor’s friends started to raise funds. However, Pengan’s condition deteriorated and passed away at 3.25 p.m.

Harish Pengan, is known for films like ‘Maheshinte Prathikaaram’, ‘Shefeekkinte Santhosham’, ‘Honey Bee 2.5’, ‘Vellaripattanam’, ‘Jaane Mann’, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, ‘Priyan Ottathilanu’, ‘Jo and Jo’, and ‘Minnal Murali’. The last rites are likely to be held today.Taking to social media, the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Directors Union paid tribute to the late actor. The official Facebook page with 34K followers said that "the unexpected demise was during the treatment."Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the sudden death of the Minnal Murali star.

