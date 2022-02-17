Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep dies of cardiac arrest at 61 in Kerala

Veteran Malayalam actor Pradeep KR, known more popularly as Kottayam Pradeep, passed away on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, reported manorama.com. The actor was 61 at the time of his death. Kottayam Pradeep made his debut in the movies in 2001, at the age of 40. He acted in over 70 movies, and was mostly known for comedy roles. During his early days in the Malayalam industry, he used to work as a junior artiste and portrayed non-speaking parts. Pradeep started his acting career in 2001 with the film Ee Nadu Enale Vare, directed by I. V. Sasi.

He has appeared in many movies including Rajamanikyam, and 2 Harihar Nagar as a bystander in crowd scenes or a non-speaking role. He got a breakthrough in Gautham Vasudev Menon's hit film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, he had the role of the uncle of heroine Trisha Krishnan. His best works include Aadu Oru Bheegara Jeevi Aanu, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Life of Josutty, Kunjiramayanam, Welcome to Central Jail, Amar Akbar Antony, Adi Kapyare Kootamani and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan.He is known for his special style of rendering dialogues. Mostly, he played comedy, supporting and cameo roles. Pradeep also won the Best Supporting actor for various roles at 2nd Asianet Comedy Awards 2016. His upcoming movie in which he last acted is Aarattu starring Mohanlal and directed by B. Unnikrishnan. A number of celebs took to their social media handes to pen tributes for the veteran star. Pradeep KR is survived by his wife Maya, and their two children.