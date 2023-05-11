Malayalam actor-producer fined Rs 25 crore, ED to investigate foreign funding

The Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have stepped up their actions following intelligence information about large amounts of black money being invested in the Malayalam film industry from abroad. According to reports, five producers of Malayalam cinema are under the surveillance of central agencies. One producer paid a fine of Rs. 25 crore. ED will interrogate the remaining four producers. Central agencies had found documents showing the producer, who is also a prominent Malayalam actor, receiving huge sums of money from abroad. Following this, the actor's production company was fined Rs 25 crore, according to reports.

It is mainly being scrutinised whether black money from foreign financial sources reaches Kerala for the production of "propaganda" films for the propagation of any ideas that have a negative impact on national security. The central agencies have also received statements that the maximum number of psychotropic drugs reach the shooting locations during the production of films with foreign investment.The Income Tax Department has been questioning the producer, who invested heavily in Malayalam, for two days. This is to check the allegation that this producer is a benami and that through him, black money is being invested in Malayalam cinema. The Central Home Department has also instructed intelligence agencies to scrutinise the plots of new Malayalam movies. ED issued notices to the remaining three producers to appear for questioning. The statements of the chartered accountants who examine their financial transactions will also be recorded.



