Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for verbally abusing a journalist

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested in Kochi on Monday, September 26. The police arrested him on charges of abusing a female journalist verbally. During an interview to promote his upcoming film, Sreenath Bhasi had reportedly abused the journalist and the camera crew. The journalist, who belongs to a YouTube channel, filed a complaint against him last week.

Based on the complaint, the Maradu police arrested Sreenath when he arrived at the station with his lawyer. The complainant said that Sreenath hurled abuse at her and the camera crew. She further added that Sreenath had asked them to switch off the cameras during the interview. Later, Sreenath Bhasi was released on bail. The police officials are investigating the case and will decide whether to press more charges on the actor or not. On the work front, Sreenath Bhasi was last seen in Bheeshma Parvam, which was a box-office superhit.