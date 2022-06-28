Malayalam actress Ambika Rao dies of cardiac arrest

Famous Malayalam actress Ambika Rao, known for her supporting roles in critically acclaimed films like Kumbalangi Nights and Virus, has away at the age of 58 due to cardiac arrest. Malayalam stars mourned the demise of the veteran actress. Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his Instagram handle and shared Ambika's picture and wrote, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi", along with a heartbreak emoji. "Rest in everlasting peace Chechi!……Ambika Rao", wrote Kunchacko Boban along with her picture.

Ambika Rao entered the movie industry as an assistant director with the 2002 release ‘Krishna Gopalakrishna’ helmed by Balachandra Menon. She has been working in the entertainment industry for nearly two decades and has worked as an assistant director for Mammootty starrers ‘Rajamanikyam’ and ‘Thommanum Makkalum’, and, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer ‘Vellinakshathram’ among others. She has also acted in many movies including Dileep starrer blockbuster ‘Meesha Madhavan’, ‘Salt and Pepper’, the recent releases ‘Anuraga Karikkin Vellam’, ‘Thamasha’ and ‘Vellam’.Ambika Rao is survived by her children - Rahul and Sohan.

