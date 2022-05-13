Malayalam actress Sahana found dead in her bathroom

In a shocking incident, Malayalam model and actor Sahana was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Thursday night. Her husband Sajjad has been taken into custody by the police as part of the ongoing investigation into her death.Sahana, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Thursday, was found dead the same night at her house in Kozhikode. Her family has alleged that she faced domestic violence at the hands of her husband. The cops told the media that Sahana married Sajjad about one and half a year ago.

“My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered. She used to complain to me that her husband was beating her, and not properly feeding her. She was tortured. She was murdered. The police must investigate and give justice to my daughter,” Sahana’s mother told Mathrubhumi News. She was part of many commercials for jewellery stores, and also acted in a movie. “Sajjad earlier worked in Qatar but is unemployed here. Recently, Sahana acted in a movie. An argument is said to have happened between the husband and wife over the money Sahana got for acting in the movie,” the investigating officer told the media. Sajjad claimed he found Sahana dead in the bathroom. “I heard Sajjad’s call for help and I rushed to the house. When I entered the house, I saw his wife lying on his lap. When I asked him what happened, he said she was not responding. So I asked him to take her to the hospital. We then called the police and they reached here within five minutes,” their landlord told Mathrubhumi News.