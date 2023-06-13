Malayalam cinema's popular villain Kazan Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Actor Kazan Khan, recognised for his portrayal of villainous characters in South Indian films, has tragically passed away following a heart attack. NM Badusha, a production controller and producer, confirmed the heartbreaking news of the actor's demise on his Facebook page. Kazan Khan's unexpected death has sent shockwaves throughout the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada film industries.

In a career spanning decades, Kazan Khan starred in films across languages, including Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. He acted in over 50 films. The actor was known for mostly playing antagonist in films. His film credits include CID Moosa, Ullathai Allitha, Mettukudi, The Don and Naam Iruvar Namaku Iruvar to name a few. The actor became a household name in the Malayalam cinema after he played the role of Vikram Ghorpade in Shaji Kailas' 1995 film The King, featuring superstar Mammootty in the lead role. The film marked Kazan Khan's Malayalam acting debut. Kazan Khan made his acting debut as Boopathy in Senthamizh Paattu in the year 1992. His other works included films like Kalaignan, Sethupathi IPS, Duet, Murai Maman, Aanazhagan and Karuppu Nila, among others.