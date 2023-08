Malayalam director Siddique of Siddique-Lal fame passes away

Malayalam film director Siddique passes away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. Noted Malayalam director and screenwriter Siddique suffered a heart attack on Monday. He was admitted to hospital for treatment of various ailments at a private hospital.Siddique (63) suffered a heart attack on Monday as he was recovering from various ailments, including liver-related issues and pneumonia, at the hospital.

Siddique delivered numerous super-hit Malayalam movies and was admitted to a hospital in Kochi for over a month for various health issues. Siddique delivered several hit movies along with his friend Lal, and the duo was popularly known as 'Siddique-Lal'.Lal has also acted in various hit films himself such as 'Thenkasipattanam', 'Thommanum Makkalum', and 'Salt and Pepper' among others. 'Siddique-Lal' movies such as 'Ramji Rao Speaking', 'In Harihar Nagar', 'Godfather', 'Vietnam Colony' and 'Kabooliwala' were massive hits.