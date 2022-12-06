Malayalam film producer Jaison Joseph found dead in his Kochi flat

Mollywood film producer Jaison Joseph was found dead at his flat in Kochi, Kerala. He was 44 at the time of his death. Jaison is survived by his wife Rubina and daughter Punya who are currently residing abroad. He was found lying on the floors of the bedroom in his apartment. The reports also say that the flat door was locked from the inside.. The residents association members in the apartment complex informed the police about the death. "We were informed about the incident in the evening. The body has been shifted to a nearby hospital and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem," police said.

According to reports, his family members, who reside abroad contacted the residents association after he was unreachable for the past two days .Apart from being a producer who has bankrolled several popular Mollywood films, Jaison Joseph was also a member of the Kerala Producers’ Association. Jaison Joseph has bankrolled the popular Malayalam film ‘Jamna Pyari’. The Kunchacko Boban starrer ‘Jamna Pyari’ hit the big screens on 8 July 2015 and also received several positive reports from the audience. The film was directed by Thomas K Sebastian and featured the actors Kunchacko Boban, Gayathri Suresh, Neeraj Madhav, and several other prominent actors in the Malayalam film industry. Jaison Joseph also produced the Biju Menon starrer ‘Lavakusha’ which was released in the year 2017.