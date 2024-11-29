Malayalam Film Turkish Tharkkam Temporarily Withdrawn From Theatres For Hurting Religious Sentiments

The recently released Malayalam film Turkish Tharkkam, starring Sunny Wayne and Lukman Avaran, has found itself in the midst of controversy over allegations of hurting religious sentiments. According to reports from On Manorama, the film has been pulled from theaters across Kerala. The filmmakers have strongly denied these claims, suggesting that a group with “vested interests” is spreading false information about the movie's theme.

Released on November 22, Turkish Tharkkam centers around a dead body buried in a Turkish mosque and the ensuing conflict. The makers have clarified that the film was never intended to offend any religious beliefs, and the accusations are merely propaganda aimed at misrepresenting the content. They also mentioned that the film will be re-released once the public is reassured about its true message.

Political figure VT Balram, however, has criticized the filmmakers, suggesting that the controversy surrounding the film may have been intentionally created to generate more attention and boost its box office performance. Balram also speculated that the film's withdrawal from theaters was a strategic move to prevent it from flopping.

Written and directed by Nawaz Sulaiman, Turkish Tharkkam features a strong cast including Sunny Wayne, Lukman Avaran, Harisree Ashokan, Jayan Cherthala, Jolly Chirayath, and Dayyana Hameed, among others.