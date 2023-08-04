Malvika Raaj, who played young Kareena in K3G, gets engaged to businessman Pranav Bagga

Actress Malvika Raaj, who is best known for playing the role of young Pooja aka Poo in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is all set to tie the knot with businessman Pranav Bagga. On Friday (August 4), Malvika shared a series of pictures from her dreamy proposal on Instagram. In the romantic photos, the couple is seen twinning in white outfits.

Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt note. "Here we are, we've just begun... And after all this time, our time has come... Here we are, still goin' strong... Right here in the place where we belong," the caption of her post read. However, other details of Malvika and Pranav's wedding are not known yet.Meanwhile, even after two decades, Malvika is remembered for playing the role of young Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar's 'K3G'. She was also seen in the 2017 film Jayadev and she played the lead role opposite Rinzing Denzongpa in the film called 'Squad'. Malvika is the granddaughter of Jagdish Raj (Bollywood film actor), daughter of Bobby Raj and niece of veteran actress Anita Raj.