‘Mama Lioness’ Sussanne Khan dotes on her sons, says her ‘heart beams with pride’

Mumbai, Dec 24 Entrepreneur and interior designer Sussanne Khan has shared a heartfelt tribute to her sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, calling herself a “Mama Lioness”.

Expressing immense pride in her children’s courage and bright spirits, Sussanne shared a beautiful post on her social media account.

In an emotional caption accompanied by her click with her children at her former sister-in-law’s wedding, Sussanne wrote how immensely proud she is of her kids.

“The Mama Lioness… with my Heart beaming with my sunshine's pride… My Ray and Ridza. From here till the end of time, you both have been my bravest-hearted Knights… so so proud to call you mine,” read the note.

Hrithik and Sussanne’s sons were born in 2006 and 2008, respectively and have largely grown up being away from the film industry spotlight.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who got married in 2000, went separate ways in 2014, ending their 14 years of marriage. The two continue to co-parent their sons.

In recent years, Sussanne has announced her relationship with actor Arslan Goni, while Hrithik Roshan has moved on with actress Saba Azad. Despite divorce, Sussanne and Hrithik have remained good friends of each other and are often seen standing with one another in the ups and downs of life.

Hrehaan and Hridaan are the apple of the Roshan family’s eyes. Recently, their grandmother and Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, had shared a photo with the two and stated that she was extremely proud of them.

Sharing a picture on her social media account, Pinkie wrote, “I am a very proud Dadi.” The picture seems to be from a recent wedding function at the Roshan household.

