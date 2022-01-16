Mammootty tests COVID-19 positive, has 'light fever'

Veteran actor Mammootty has tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the 70-year-old star shared the news and said that he has a "light fever".

He wrote, "Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care."

Mammootty had been filming for his upcoming project tentatively titled 'CBI 5'. He joined the sets on December 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, his upcoming film 'Bheeshma Parvam' is all set to release on February 24, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor