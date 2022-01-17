Mammootty tests positive for Covid-19, superstar goes under self-isolation

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has informed his fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I tested Covid positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask up at all times and take care,” he tweeted. As soon as he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with ‘get well soon’ messages.

“We’re praying for your speedy recovery and good health. Take care,” a tweet read, while another Twitter user prayed that the actor must “comeback with full strength soon.” Meanwhile, on the work front, Mammootty is all set to feature in Netflix anthology, which reportedly will have filmmakers such Lijo Jose Pellisery, Priyadarshan, Jayaraj, Shyamaprasad, Santosh Sivan, and Mahesh Narayanan on board. The streaming giant is yet to make an official announcement. The actor, earlier this month, had teased his fans with the first look of CBI 5, which brings Mammootty back as Sethurama Iyer.