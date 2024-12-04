Mamta Kulkarni Gets Clean Chit In Rs 2000 Crore Drugs Case; Actress Returns To India After 25 Years (Watch Video)

90s actress Mamta Kulkarni has made an emotional return to India after 25 years. The actress took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen getting overwhelmed and emotional upon her arrival. She received a clean chit from the Bombay High Court in connection with the Rs 2,000 crore drug haul case registered at Thane in 2016. Eight years ago, Mamta’s name surfaced in a high-profile drug case which led to her legal battle and kept her away from India. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video and stated, “Hey guys this is Mamta Kulkarni, I just returned to India, Bombay, ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ after 25 years. I’m really nostalgic that I went out of India in 2000 and exactly in 2024 I’m here. I’m really overwhelmed and emotional, I don’t know how to express it. Before the flight landed, I was looking at my left-right. I saw my country from the top for almost 25 years. I became emotional I had tears in my eyes. I put my foot down out of the Mumbai International Airport and I became extremely overwhelmed.”

For those unaware, on April 12, 2016, Thane Police intercepted two vehicles and discovered that the passengers had 2-3 kg of Ephedrine powder, a controlled substance under the Narcotics Act. The drivers, Mayur and Sagar, were arrested, and the drugs were valued at over Rs 80 lakh. Both were found with fake identity cards from a pharmaceutical company.As the investigation unfolded, 10 individuals were arrested, while seven, including Mamta Kulkarni, were declared wanted.

Police alleged that Kulkarni had attended a meeting with one of the accused, Vicky Goswami, and others in Kenya in January 2016. Her involvement was reportedly confirmed by a statement from another accused, Jain, who was present at the meeting.

Kulkarni filed a plea through her lawyer, Madhav Thorat, claiming that the accusations against her were based solely on the statement of a co-accused and lacked any solid evidence.Mamta was the leading actress of the ’90s and has been living abroad since her case. She is known for her hit films with hits such as Karan Arjun and Baazi, Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Andolan, China Gate and more.