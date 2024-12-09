Man of Masses NTR Jr. and His Son Bhargav Ram’s Adorable Moment Wins the Internet

Man of Masses NTR Jr., one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, is known not only for his powerhouse performances on screen but also for his grounded and family-oriented nature. It’s no secret that he has a soft spot for his sons, and there is no interview where his eyes don't light up while talking about them.

Recently, a heartwarming picture of NTR Jr. with his younger son, Bhargav Ram, has been doing the rounds on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over it. Taken at his brother-in-law Nithin’s engagement ceremony, the photo shows NTR Jr. playfully pulling his son’s cheek while Bhargav beams with a shy smile. It’s the kind of moment that makes everyone go 'aww.'

Dressed in traditional attire, both father and son looked effortlessly stylish, perfectly complementing the festive atmosphere. Fans on social media have been flooding the internet with love for this sweet moment, with many calling it 'the cutest thing on the internet today.' The picture has quickly become a favorite among fans, leaving everyone smiling at the pure father-son love on display.