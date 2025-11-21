Manasi Joshi Roy: Intimacy and immediacy of television is unmatched

Mumbai, Nov 21 Veteran television actress Manasi Joshi Roy, who is known for her work in ‘Nach Baliye 1’, ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’, and essays the role of Lakshmi in the television series ‘Lakshmi Niwas’, has said that the intimacy and immediacy of television is something, which is simply unparalleled.

The actress shared with IANS on World Television Day that television is one medium which delivers content day-in-day out to millions of households across the country. She feels grateful to have evolved with the medium.

She told IANS, “Television has witnessed so many shifts over the decades, and being a part of its journey has been truly enriching. What I cherish most is how deeply TV touches everyday lives, whether it’s through characters that feel relatable or stories that spark conversations at the dinner table”.

She further mentioned, “There’s an intimacy and immediacy to television that is unmatched. Even today, in an age of endless choices, TV remains a medium that offers comfort and familiarity, almost like returning to an old friend. I’m proud to have contributed to a space that continues to evolve yet remains rooted in emotion. Wishing everyone a very special World Television Day”.

Manasi is known for her versatile performances across television, theatre, and film. She is the daughter of veteran actor Arvind Joshi and is also the sister of actor Sharman Joshi. Manasi grew up surrounded by the world of performance. Her acting career took off in the 1990s with popular television serials like ‘Saaya’, where her sensitive portrayal of Sudha earned her wide recognition. Over the years, she has been part of several acclaimed shows, including ‘Gharwali Uparwali’ and ‘Kkusum’, establishing herself as a familiar face on Indian television.

Beyond television, she has appeared in theatre productions and continues to explore roles that challenge her artistic range. She has often spoken about balancing career and family while remaining passionate about her creative pursuits.

Meanwhile, ‘Lakshmi Niwas’ is set to air on Zee TV.

