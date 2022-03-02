Manasi Joshi Roy to make TV comeback with 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'

Mumbai, March 2 Popularly known for her multiple roles, actress Manasi Joshi Roy will be soon seen back on the small screen with the upcoming show 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'. She will be essaying the role of Sudha, the hero's mother in the show.

She says: "After all these years in the entertainment industry and after a gap of 5 years, I'm back again with this new show. The reason I chose to do 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' is because it's definitely unique and special."

Manasi, who has managed to carve a special niche for herself in the span of 25 years has always experimented with her roles and worked in shows such as 'Kkusum', 'Saaya', 'Gharwali Uparwali' and many more.

The actress adds how her role in the show is different from earlier ones.

"I like to bring a newness to the table and choose my projects accordingly because I believe in quality as well as putting a lot of effort into making sure that each new project is very different from my earlier shows and characters."

Manasi throws light on her character, saying: "In this show, my character Sudha is very unlike me and it's been quite challenging for me as an actress. So, this was my chance to set up a new image amongst the audience. Here's hoping the viewers and fans continue to shower me with love as I take on a new project."

Produced by Katha Kottage Production LLP, the show conveys a message that the qualities of a person are more important than skin colour.

'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar' is all set to start from March 7 at 6:30 pm on Star Plus.

