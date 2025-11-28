Mandy Moore reflects on losing home in LA wildfires

Washington DC [US], November 28 Singer Mandy Moore is counting her blessings this Thanksgiving, even as she looks back on a year marked by hardship, according to E! News.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 41-year-old This Is Us alum wrote, "It's been a pretty wild and difficult year, but the top line is definitely overwhelming gratitude."

The singer-actress shared a series of black-and-white photos showing her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three childrenGus Harrison (4), Ozzie Bennett (3) and Louise Everett (14 months)laughing together. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours," she added, noting she is "the most grateful for these four."

Moore's gratitude comes after a tumultuous start to 2025. In January, the family's Altadena, California, home was devastated by the Los Angeles wildfires. The blaze left the residence unlivable, destroyed the garage, back-house and Goldsmith's music studio, and forced the family to evacuate, according to E! News.

In the immediate aftermath, Moore leaned on her inner circle. Her brother-in-law Griffin Goldsmith posted that Hilary Duff and husband Matthew Koma opened their home to the Moore-Goldsmith family, caring for them from the moment the fire began. "They've taken care of my entire family... They are the most beautiful, selfless people we've ever known," Griffin wrote on Instagram.

Other celebrities also marked the holiday with family moments. Brittany Mahomes shared a fall-themed photoshoot of her childrenSterling (4), Bronze (2) and Golden (10 months)accompanied by a brown-heart emoji and the caption "Happy Thanksgiving," according to E! News.

Moore's post underscores a season of resilience and family togetherness, even as she and many others continue to rebuild after the wildfire's destruction, according to E! News.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor