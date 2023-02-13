Mani Ratnam releases 'Ponniyin Selvan' writer Kalki's Tamil biography

Chennai, Feb 13 Ace director Mani Ratnam on Monday released the biography of Kalki Krishnamurthi, author of the iconic book on which his blockbuster historical action movie 'Ponnayin Selvan' is based.

Kalki Krishnamurthi was a multi-faceted personality. He was an editor, art critic and lyricist, besides being a patriot and freedom fighter. He had participated in the freedom struggle and was imprisoned thrice. His life, like his writings, is very interesting.

Journalist S. Chandra Mouli has written the biography in Tamil. Titled 'Kalki: Ponniyin Selvar', it has been published by Kalaignan Padhippagam.

Mani Ratnam handed over the first copies of the book to Seetha Ravi and Lakshmi Natarajan, grand-daughters of Kalki.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: "The fact that Kalki's writings have been enjoyed across generations is a testament to the appeal of his sytle! After the success of 'PS-1' and getting ready for the release of 'PS-2', I am very happy to release the book on the life and achievements of Kalki."

Seetha Ravi said: "Today's Instagram generation, who have enjoyed reading Kalki's works and watching 'Ponniyin Selvan' on screen, can know about his personality vividly told in this book. The message of his life is his deep patriotism and courageous writing."

'Ponnayin Selvan 1', which was released in September last year, collected more than Rs 500 crore at the box office. Apart from Tamil, the story centred around the Chola dynasty, was released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The second part of the movie is expected to be released soon this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor