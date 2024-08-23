Manish Malhotra Discusses His Bond with Karan Johar, Lessons from Sridevi, and Connection with Gen Z Star Janhvi Kapoor on Yuvaa’s ‘Be A Man, Yaar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 23, 2024 03:06 PM

ir="ltr">In a deep, emotions-heavy conversation with Media Entrepreneur and Yuvaa Co-Founder, Nikhil Taneja, celebrated fashion designer, Manish Malhotra took viewers on a journey through his glamorous career, personal relationships, and evolving perspectives on masculinity.

Reflecting on his early years, Manish reminisced about the invaluable lessons he learned from the late iconic actress, Sridevi.“I learned so much from her. In the early years, I gained invaluable insights into the craft of costume design,” he shared, noting that Sridevi was the only person he ever addressed as "ma'am". Manish also opened up about the loneliness he experienced twice in his life - first when his father passed away, and later when he lost Sridevi.

Speaking about his close bond with Sridevi's daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Manish beamed with pride and said, "I have known Janhvi since the day she was born. I went to see Khushi in the hospital. I believe a lot in both of them. They are both wonderful girls". He described the sisters as "focused, hardworking, and ever-evolving," adding, "Sridevi's clarity is in both of them. The fact that they don't speak about anybody. They are very focused on work. And that's exactly how ma'am was."

Manish also shed light on his long-standing friendship with filmmaker Karan Johar. “Karan was very interested in clothes. He was interested in what I do, which is designing for movies, he shared. He also loved films, I also loved films. That's how we got close” he shared. Despite Karan's penchant for drama, Manish said he helps "dial it down," while deeply appreciating Karan's intuitive nature, creativity, and tireless work ethic.

Manish also delved into his perspectives on masculinity, challenging traditional norms. "What you wear is secondary; who you are is first," he asserted, acknowledging the complexity of gender fluidity. "We can't expect everyone to fully understand it," he noted pensively. Defining his own sense of "normal," Manish shared, "Normal is all of us being together with different opinions."

The episode featuring Manish Malhotra on Yuvaa's "Be a Man, Yaar!" Season 2 offers an exclusive look into his life and philosophy. Manish also spoke about his production house, his perspectives on masculinity, and acceptance, the evolution of his career, answered Janhvi Kapoor’s question on how he has consistently captured the evolving gender roles over the decades, and more. Open in app