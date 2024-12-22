Manisha Koirala visits Nepal, voices support for sustainability, local art and business

Mumbai, Dec 22 Actress Manisha Koirala, who was recently seen in the period drama streaming series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, is voicing her support for everything local. The actress recently visited her homeland, and appreciated the local culture, food and craftsmanship.

The actress took to her Instagram on Sunday, and shared an array of pictures from her visit to Nepal. The actress was seen dressed in winter wear, and also attended an event where she took to the mic.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Yesterday was truly an inspiring day! I attended an incredible exhibition showcasing local entrepreneurs who are promoting handmade products, using local fabrics like Dhaka, creating unique jewelry, and preparing healthy, homemade food right from their kitchens. It was heartwarming to see a community so dedicated to preserving tradition and supporting sustainable, local practices”.

She further mentioned, “What made the experience even more special was meeting the young and dynamic Deputy Mayor of Budhanilkantha. Listening to her speak so eloquently about why it’s every citizen’s duty to promote local goods was truly motivating. Her passion for community development and supporting local talent was contagious! Here’s to celebrating and supporting those who work tirelessly to uplift our heritage and make a difference. #SupportLocal #Sustainability #HandmadeWithLove #Inspiration”.

Earlier, the actress spoke about overcoming her fear of riding a cycle in a public place in an Instagram post. She had shared two pictures from her cycling on the road session.

She wrote in the caption, “Overcome fear and finding joy. I finally conquered my fear of cycling in traffic today! After 2 years off the saddle, I was nervous, but a good friend Sarosh Pradhan nudged me and kept insisting I need to overcome fear. I'm very lucky to have good friends around me to guide me when I slide a bit. I'm hugely grateful !!!And to my own determination which pushed me to take the leap”.

The actress also spoke about her learning curve, and shared that fears are smaller than what they seem to be. She also advised not to hold onto expectations too tightly.

