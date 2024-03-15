Manisha Rani drops 'JDJ 11' dance video on 'Mayya': 'Ye performance rah gaya tha'

Mumbai, March 15 The winner of celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 11, Manisha Rani, on Friday shared a clip of her unseen dance performance, grooving to the track 'Mayya'.

Social media influencer Manisha was the wildcard entrant in the show, and her choreographer was Ashutosh Pawar.

The young diva who enjoys 12.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, wherein Manisha can be seen sensuously dancing to the track 'Mayya', which is sung by Maryem Tollar, Chinmayi and Keerthi Sagathia.

The song which featured Mallika Sherawat, is from the 2007 movie 'Guru', starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead.

The post is captioned as: "I am uploading one of the dance performances of JDJ, kyuki ye performance reh gaya tha...and this will be the last JDJ performance video."

The video was showered with massive love, with fans commenting, "Rani u are fire..uffff kya adaa hai."

One fan said: "aag thi yeh performance full fireee."

Manisha's 'JDJ' grand finale performances were on the tracks 'Thumkeshwari', 'Do You Love Me', 'Param Sundari' and 'Saami Saami'.

The five finalists of the show were Manisha, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra, but only Manisha, Shoaib and Adrija made it to the top three.

