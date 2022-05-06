Manju Warrier to star opposite Ajith Kumar in H Vinoth's directorial

Ajith Kumar's AK61 will be the second film of Manju Warrier in Tamil after playing a significant role in Dhanush's Asuran. Ajith is collaborating with director H Vinoth for the third consecutive time and the yet-to-be-titled film has reportedly gone on floors in Hyderabad. The duo have previously teamed up for films ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ and ‘Valimai’. As per the reports, ‘AK61’ is a heist thriller, and is mounted on a massive budget. The makers of ‘AK61’ has also erected a massive set of Chennai Mount Road, and a bank in the Hyderabad studio.

On the work front, Manju Warrier is currently awaiting her upcoming film ‘Jack N Jill’ helmed by celebrated cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had unveiled the trailer of the film lately. “Out there for everyone to see the magic they have created! Congratulations and all the love & luck to the entire team!♥️♥️♥️ #JackNJill” he tweeted, launching the trailer. ‘Jack N Jill’ is expected to be hitting the screens soon.

