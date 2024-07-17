'Manjummel Boys' director Chidambaram set to make Hindi film debut

Mumbai, July 17 Renowned for his directorial prowess in Malayalam cinema with the hit 'Manjummel Boys', Chidambaram is poised to step into the realm of Hindi cinema.

The director, celebrated for his distinctive storytelling and nuanced character portrayals, has announced his collaboration with Phantom Studios for his first Hindi venture.

The official handle of Phantom Studios confirmed the news on social media. It said: “Here’s to new beginnings, We’re thrilled to commence a new collaborative journey with the immensely talented @__chidambaram__! He’s made his mark in the south with his unique vision and storytelling prowess, and we’re excited to work on his debut in Hindi cinema!”

It said that Phantom has always leaned towards pushing concept-driven stories and empowering creative-oriented directors, and Chidambaram’s creative vision aligns perfectly with our ethos.

“He has smashed box office records with Manjummel Boys, and we’re excited to see the magic we make together. @srishtibehlarya @__chidambaram__ @bhavnatalwar,” it said.

'Manjummel Boys' garnered widespread acclaim and commercial success in Malayalam, establishing Chidambaram as a filmmaker with a keen understanding of human emotions and societal dynamics. Now

Details about the upcoming Hindi film project are eagerly awaited, promising to unveil more about Chidambaram's thematic exploration and cinematic style in a broader cinematic landscape.

