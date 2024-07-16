Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros says their new track blends electronic music with soulful melody

Mumbai, July 16 Music composer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros has shared that their new song 'Behisaba' blends electronic music with a soulful melody.

The track, composed by Meet Bros, is sung by Sudhanshu Pandey.

The romantic track conveys the raw emotions of separation, deeply resonating with listeners and taking them on a soulful journey exploring the nuances of love.

Talking about the song, Manmeet said: “‘Behisaba’ is a versatile song perfect for any mood, blending electronic music with soulful melodies. Sudhanshu’s silky, soft, romantic-textured voice is apt for a melody like this, and Kumaar’s relatable lyrics make it special. Working with Shashwat Pande and nurturing a new talent was a joy. This is one of our attempts to bring a very good talent into the limelight.”

The lyrics for the song, written by Kumaar, leave a lasting impression on listeners.

Harmeet Singh shared that the song has been a collaborative effort between Shaashwat, Manmeet, and himself, where every note and phrase reflects their shared vision.

“Sudhanshu added the needed depth with his vocals, and Kumaar's lyrics transformed the composition into a captivating experience,” he said.

The track has been released under the label of MB Music and is available to stream on YouTube.

