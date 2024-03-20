Manoj Bajpayee checks all massy hero boxes in 'Bhaiyya Ji' teaser

Mumbai, March 20 Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has shaped the contours of the modern parallel cinema in India, is stepping into a massy role for his upcoming film titled ‘Bhaiyya Ji’.

The makers of the film released the teaser on Wednesday which shows Manoj in the role of a massy action hero whose name is enough to send shivers down the spine.

The teaser is filled with several high-speed shots which establish Manoj’s titular character as the one who should be feared and bowed down to.

Talking about his character, Manoj Bajpayee shared: “Bhaiyya Ji had to be a character audiences cannot easily forget especially since ‘Bhaiyya Ji’ marks my 100th film in the industry, and I am happy that I got to do it with my Bandaa team. We have enjoyed every bit of making the character and film and we are sure the audiences will enjoy every second of the drama that's soon going to unravel.”

The film is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, who earlier collaborated with the actor on ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’.

He said, “Working with Manoj Sir and Vinod Ji on ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ was an enriching experience. What more can I ask for if I get to do another passionate project with them? Bhaiyyaji is Manoj sir’s and mine dream project and Manoj Sir has truly poured his heart and soul into ‘Bhaiyya Ji’, and I hope audiences will love watching the film.”

The film has been produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee, and Vikram Khakhar under the banners of Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions, and Aurega Studios production.

The film is set to release on May 24, 2024.

