Manoj Bajpayee shares his philosophy: I always try to be a silent slave to my director

Mumbai, April 3 Manoj Bajpayee has showcased his acting prowess across a wide range of roles, from intense to dramatic to comedic and even negative characters. The actor is now set to reprise his role of ACP Avinash in the sequel of the film 'Silence..can you hear it ?' which is titled 'Silence 2 : The Night Owl Bar Shootout'.

The trailer of the film was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday, amidst the cast and crew.

At the trailer launch, the versatile actor was asked about how he manages to perform each of his roles with such finesse.

He replied: "I try to be a sincere slave to my director. In this case, it was Aban Deohans, who has been my friend for years. It was great collaborating with everyone once again. For me, going back to the same set of people was good fun. I don't do anything extra, just focus on the job and the demand of the job, listen to the instructions from the director. It has been a fascinating journey for me to work on this film. I was only learning and keeping silent."

Talking about things to be kept in mind while doing a second season for a show or a film, the 'Satya' actor said: "You have to revisit the first one. Eventually, what has happened is that there has been a gap where you have grown as an actor and as a person. But there are a few elements of your character that you should not leave. When I was on the set shooting the second part, I was constantly reminding myself of the character and elements portrayed in the first part."

'Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout' is a thriller film written and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. The film is about multiple murders that take place in a bar amidst a shootout. The film also features Prachi Desai and Sahil Vaid in prominent roles. It will be released on ZEE5 on April 16.

