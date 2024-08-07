Manoj Bajpayee shares throwback pic from 2001 film 'Aks'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actor Manoj Bajpayee has shared a throwback picture from the early days of his career.

Taking to his Instagram account, Manoj dropped a picture from the promotional days of his 2001 film Aks, featuring Bollywood stars Raveena Tandon and Gul Panag posing alongside him.

Along with the nostalgic post, Manoj wrote a caption that read, "Throwback to the amazing times promoting #Aks in Delhi in 2001 with my dear friend & co-star @officialraveenatandon. My amazing friend @gulpanag also joined us during the promotions! Cherished memories!."

Aks was a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, and Manoj Bajpayee in key roles. This supernatural action thriller film was a box office dud and didn't even receive good reviews. However, Aks went on to win several accolades at multiple award shows and all the cast received quite a praise for their performances.

Meanwhile, the 'Satya' actor now has over 100 movies in his filmography. In the past few years, he not only explored different genres but also worked with new directors. 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' is one such film.

Helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, 'Sirf Ek Bandaa...' is a courtroom drama. It is inspired by true events, with Manoj in the role of a lawyer taking up a quest to bring justice to the girls who were wronged by a godman.

Speaking about it, Manoj told ANI, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai created history...so many people have watched it. It got so many awards. People appreciated it and gave love and respect to it. The film will always remain special."

Interestingly, Manoj and Apoorv are reuniting for a new courtroom drama.

A few days ago, Manoj made a special announcement on wife Shabana Raza Bajpayee's birthday.

The actor shared that he is set to star in a new courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The film, currently untitled, is being produced by Aurega Studios, with Manoj Bajpayee, Vikram Khakhar, and Shabana Raza Bajpayee as producers.

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai' recently achieved 1 billion watch minutes on Zee5, marking a remarkable feat for the film.

