Manoj Bajpayee Six Pack Photo: Actor Unmasks the Mystery Behind His Viral Picture

"Killer Soup", Actor Manoj Bajpayee surprised fans by sharing a shirtless photo on his official Instagram account. In just a matter of minutes, the picture went viral, prompting fans to flood the comments section with admiration for the actor's fitness and shirtless appearance. People were particularly enamored with his six-pack look, and many began requesting fitness tips from the actor.

During an interview with Indian Express, the actor Manoj Bajpayee disclosed the true reason behind the appearance of his six-pack abs in the viral shirtless picture. He candidly revealed that the abs were, in fact, fake and the image had been morphed. With a laugh, he went on to explain that it was part of a promotional campaign strategy orchestrated by Netflix for his show "Killer Soup," which was on the verge of being released on the streaming platform. The actor commended the makers for successfully generating excitement and interest among the audience with the promotional post.

Bajpayee clarified, saying, “It was a campaign strategy by Netflix.” He further commented, “So, they wanted to start a campaign on a high with the intrigue, and they managed to be successful doing it.” The dark comedy crime thriller "Killer Soup," which also featured Konkona Sen Sharma and Sayaji Shinde alongside Manoj Bajpayee, premiered on Netflix on January 11, 2024.