Multiple casualties reported after shooting in California

Los Angeles, Jan 22 Police are responding to reports of the shooting that resulted in multiple casualties, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Few details are available, including the number of people shot. Internal police communications said there had been some fatalities, the report said, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place sometime after 10 p.m. local time Saturday (0600 GMT Sunday) where people had gathered to attend Chinese New Year celebrations, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting the report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor