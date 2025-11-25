Manoj Bajpayee Urges Fans to Visit Nagaland “At Least Once in Their Lifetime” After Filming in North-East for The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3 premiered on Prime Video on November 21, and fans across the globe have been deep into binge mode ever since. Among the many things the new season has been praised for including the performances, the action, the writing, and the scale — but also the subtle, respectful, and visually rich portrayal of the Northeast, especially Nagaland and parts of Assam. For Manoj Bajpayee, this shoot wasn’t just another schedule. It was a first-time encounter with a part of India he had never seen up close.

Sharing his experience of visiting the region for the first time, Manoj said, “Nagaland is so amazing that it’s difficult to describe in words. I had never visited this part of the country before, and coming here for The Family Man shoot has been truly enriching. We spent a few weeks filming, and every day gave us wonderful experiences. The people, the food, the culture – everything felt so warm and genuine.”

Reflecting on how deeply the place impacted him, he added, “It’s been a complete eye-opener. I really want to urge everyone to visit Nagaland at least once in their lifetime. The place feels so pure, untouched and clean — the kind of natural beauty you don’t see very often. One thing that surprised me was how early the day starts here. We’d wake up at 4:30 or 5 AM, and the sun would already be shining like it’s 9 or 10 in the morning. Everyone is up and active early, and it just shows how closely people live with nature.”

Calling it a must-visit destination, Manoj continued, “There are very few places where you see human life adjusting itself so beautifully around the environment, the flora and fauna. Nagaland is exactly that — incredibly green, and the people are extremely welcoming and warm-hearted. It’s a must-visit place.” He also spoke warmly about working with Northeastern actors such as Paalin Kabak, Rigen Ngomle, Poonam Gurung, and Vihotu Swu. “I’m also very happy that so many actors and artists from the Northeast are part of The Family Man Season 3,” expressed Manoj. “Talking to them and getting to know them has been a surreal experience. They are so global in their thinking, tech, fashion, and learning, yet so deeply rooted in their culture and traditions. I’m sure that after watching Season 3, a lot of people will want to come and experience this beautiful place for themselves.”

That admiration flows both ways. Paalin Kabak, who plays Stephen in Season 3, has also expressed heartfelt gratitude for the experience of working on the show. His recent Instagram note reflects the warmth and mutual respect shared on set. “From attending @bajpayee.manoj bhai’s workshop during my NSD days… to sharing the screen with him in The Family Man Season 3, I quite consider this a masterclass in acting, one that was truly priceless,” wrote Paalin.

Written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, featuring dialogues by Sumit Arora, the groundbreaking series is directed by Raj & DK, with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth joining as directors this season. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee as the nation’s beloved Family Man, Srikant Tiwari, this season also boasts returning favourites Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni), among others, in key roles, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joining the ensemble as the formidable new antagonists