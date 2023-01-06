Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account hacked, actor issues statement

Manoj Bajpayee on Friday said his Twitter account has been hacked. The actor shared the news in a post on his Instagram Stories and asked his followers to not engage with his Twitter account until it is restored. "My twitter account has been hacked! Please do not engage with anything that comes from my profile today, until the issue is resolved. "Working towards a resolution. I will keep you posted. Thank you," the 53-year-old wrote.No unusual activity could be seen on his Twitter profile, yet.

The visible posts are from Thursday and are about his work.Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee has been featured in critically-acclaimed films such as Satya, Shool, Pinjar, Gangs Of Wasseypur and many more. The actor was last seen in the popular web series The Family Man. Next, he will be seen in Despatch, Gulmohar and Joram.