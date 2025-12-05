Manoj Pahwa’s funniest dig at wife Seema: ‘Har character tumhara khaini khaata hai’

Mumbai, Dec 5 Veteran star Manoj Pahwa opened up about the candid and often hilarious dynamic he shares with his wife, actor-director-writer Seema Pahwa, saying she has never hesitated to scold him and how he teases her by saying that all her characters look like they are chewing “khaini”.

Speaking about the way he raised his children, Manoj said he was never the parent who pushed for unrealistic academic expectations.

“When my kids were young my strict instructions were 70 percent, 60 percent, 50 percent other people's work. For your sake, because if you're in the class, it'll be very embarrassing for you, not for me. So, manage to get 33 percent pass marks.”

He added that he didn’t mind if they didn’t grow up to “be anything,” as long as they enjoyed what they did.

“I don't mind if you don't become anything. Enjoy life. Enjoy life. And whatever you do, do it only when you enjoy it. If you enjoy it, you'll do it well. If you force something, you'll ruin it.”

He then laughed about how his wife Seema has always been the stricter one at home and on the professional front.

“My equation with my wife was that she always scolded me. Because she's senior to me, she's an actor, a director, a writer. So, she always scolds me. ‘What have you done? What did you do?’ … You are a little careless. No, no, I was sincere. No, no, I've seen it. I have seen your work…”

He then hilariously added: “I've seen the film. I tell her… Ek toh tumhare yahan khaini dabi rehti hai… Har character tumhara khaini khaata hai…. So, I got scolded a lot.”

The actor said that with the kids “there was no pressure.”

Manoj, who will be seen in Netflix’s “Single Papa”, added: “Let them do whatever they want. Let them do whatever they want. Keep an eye on them. Sometimes they need help. There were times like this. When you're a teenager, you want to party.”

He recalled how he turned into a bartender once for his kids for a party at home.

“I said, I'll be the host. Keep it on the roof. So, everyone was happy. I remember I created an icebox. I created a table on the roof. And I was the bartender… Everyone stayed there till 2 in the night. So, stay at home. Do whatever you want.”

