Manoj Tiwari visits Pankaj Tripathi's Mumbai home for Ganpati Darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : In a gesture of camaraderie and devotion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari made a special trip from Delhi to Mumbai to visit actor Pankaj Tripathi's residence for Ganpati Darshan.

Pankaj Tripathi, known for his acclaimed performances in films like 'Stree 2', extended a warm welcome to Tiwari and his entourage on Thursday.

The evening was marked by a traditional Ganesh Chaturthi celebration as Tripathi and his family showcased their elaborate Ganpati pandal.

Tiwari offered prayers to the idol and sought blessings from the revered deity.

In a conversation with ANI, Manoj Tiwari expressed his sentiments, stating, "Today is a very auspicious occasion. Ganpati Bappa has graced Pankaj Ji's home, and it is indeed a moment of great joy. From a common village lad like myself, it's incredible to see what you can achieve from his (Ganpati's) blessings and grace. We both come from similar backgrounds. Pankaj Bhai invited me, and I came to seek blessings. I pray that Ganpati Bappa's blessings continue for him, his family, and the entire nation."

Actor Pankaj Tripathi shared insights into the ongoing festivities, saying, "For the past seven days, we have been engrossed in serving Bappa. We ordered 300 leaf plates, which are now all gone. We conduct a grand feast every day, and in the evening, we perform the traditional Dholak Jhaal aarti. When Manoj Ji called a few days ago, I was concerned about how to bring him here from Delhi. But his presence here is a testament to his respect and affection."

Tiwari further remarked on the distance and effort involved, "When someone invites you with genuine warmth, the distance becomes insignificant. Even if it were farther, I would have made the journey. I am due to travel to Dubai tomorrow morning, but since Pankaj Ji invited me, I have adjusted my plans. His invitation is a mark of honour itself."

Ganesh Chaturthi, which commenced on September 6, is a ten-day festival celebrated with much fervour across the country and internationally.

Devotees bring Ganesh idols into their homes, perform rituals, and visit vibrant pandals, culminating in Anantha Chaturdashi, which marks the end of the festivities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor