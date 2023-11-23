Mansoor Ali Khan skips cop summons over rape remarks against Trisha

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, has issued summons to actor Mansoor Ali Khan for not appearing at the police station.The Chennai city police booked actor Mansoor Ali Khan for allegedly making derogatory remarks against actor Trisha Krishnan. The action was taken following an order of DGP Shankar Jiwal. Earlier the National Commission for Women took Suo Motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor.After the summons was issued against him, Mansoor Ali Khan gave a statement in which he asked for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection.

The actor has been booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.A video of Mansoor Ali Khan from one of his interviews had surfaced on social media, where he had said he hoped to have a rape scene in 'Leo' starring Trisha just like he had in older films with stars like Khushboo and Roja. Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan don't share screen space in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' but have portrayed prominent roles in the film.

Responding to Khan's remarks, Trisha took to microblogging site X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind. "Reacting to the post by Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj also expressed his anger at the sexist comments made by Mansoor and wrote, "Disheartened and enraged to hear the misogynistic comments made by Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan, given that we all worked in the same team. Respect for women, fellow artists and professionals should be a non-negotiable in any industry and I absolutely condemn this behavior (sic)."