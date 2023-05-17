Manushi Chhillar makes a stunning appearance at Cannes Red Carpet

Miss World 2017 and actor Manushi Chhillar made an appearance on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2023 on Tuesday. Manushi's dramatic dress – complete with a white lace bodice and matching trail. Manushi was dressed in a white gown by Fovari. Along with her elegant dress, she added drama with strappy neon heels. As if that wasn't eye-catching enough, she completed the look with a statement necklace.

Manushi won the title of Miss World in 2017 and made her acting debut with Samrat Prithviraj in 2022 opposite Akshay Kumar. She played Princess Sanyogita, Prithviraj's wife in the historical film directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. Next, she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in the comedy The Great Indian Family directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Manushi is also part of John Abraham-starrer Tehran, which will be released later this year. Manushi also has Operation Valentine with Varun Tej. She will make her Telugu debut opposite Varun Tej in the action film based on the Indian Air Force. The Telugu-Hindi drama was announced last year. The upcoming film will be the directorial debut of Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, who is an ad filmmaker and cinematographer.

