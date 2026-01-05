Manushi Chhillar recalls helping Miss South Africa before being crowned Miss World

Mumbai, Jan 5 Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar recalled how she extended a helping hand to Miss South Africa, Adè van Heerden, just hours before the Miss World finals.

In her recent YouTube video, where she recreated her Miss World pageant makeup look, she shared that Miss South Africa, Adè van Heerden's gown got ripped and her second outfit also did not work out, so seeing her fellow contestant in distress, Manushi offered her one of her outfits, which thankfully she was able to fit in.

Looking back at the chaotic morning of the finals, Manushi shared, "A night before the finals, we had our costume rehearsals where we kind of judge whether we're okay walking in those gowns and everything has to be timed to perfection. And Miss South Africa, Adè van Heerden, her gown ended up ripping apart. I have no idea how that exactly happened, but that was a lot of stress. She had a second gown, but the next morning, when she tried on that other outfit of hers, the zipper broke."

"So, for some reason, I don't know what was going on that day with her, but I remember the morning of the finals seeing her, and she was quite low. And I was like, 'Hey, you know what? I have many outfits. I have many gowns. Why don't you just take one of mine?' So she luckily fit into my clothes. It did look like the gown was made for her. I think she looked beautiful in it."

As Manushi was busy helping Miss South Africa with the fitting, she could not do her makeup for the finals in time and ended up doing it on her way to the venue on the bus.

"But while we were supposed to be getting ready for the finals, I was helping Adè with her fitting. So I didn't do my makeup. I literally did my makeup in the bus on the way to the venue, which I'm really, really proud of," the 'Maalik' actress shared.

Despite all the chaos surrounding her, Manushi went on to win the prestigious Miss World title, making the country proud.

