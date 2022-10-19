Manushi Chhillar seeks blessings at Golden Temple, Amritsar

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who wowed the audiences with her magnificent debut in Samrat Prithviraj alongside superstar Akshay Kumar, was in Amritsar recently for an event and decided to visit the iconic Golden Temple.

Manushi has had an eventful year with the release of her debut movie, followed by signing and shooting for two new films and a couple of big brand endorsements including the global campaign for Estée Lauder. Seeking blessings for a good next phase of her career, Manushi paid a visit to the Gurudwara and shared some photos of her visit on her social media.