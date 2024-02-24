Manushi’s prep for ‘Operation Valentine’ had her 'go deep' to understand Air Force

Mumbai, Feb 24 Actress Manushi Chhhillar spoke about her preparation to play a radar officer in the upcoming film ‘Operation Valentine’ and said that she always had guidance from the Air Force team on set.

"My prep for Operation Valentine included a lot of basics just to simply understand the structure of the Air Force, understand what a radar officer is supposed to do, basic things like body language, the tonality of your voice and how to give a certain command. These are the few things that I had to work on," said Manushi.

The makers made sure that there was someone from the Air Force on the film's sets during the shoot.

"Fortunately, we had someone from the Indian Air Force team on set. So, I always had that guidance on set whenever we needed any extra information or wherever I was going away from how a normal radar officer would do a certain thing. So, it was learning a lot of basics,” Manushi shared.

She added that it was not just about “learning how to portray a radar officer, but also learning the things that happen in the Air Force.”

“Basic terms like an evacuation and the kind of planes that are flying. So, just understanding all of that was a completely new world. I am a DRDO kid, so obviously, I know things from the surface, but this was me going deep into it," said the actress, who made her debut in 2022.

'Operation Valentine' is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, which has also backed patriotic films like ‘Major’, Sandeep Mudda's Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment (Vakil Khan) and Nandakumar Abbineni.

Shakti Pratap Singh Hada will be making his directorial debut. The film will be released on March 1 in Telugu and Hindi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor