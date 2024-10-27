‘Manvat Murders’ star Sai Tamhankar on theatre being integral part Maharashtrian culture

Mumbai, Oct 27 Actress Sai Tamhankar, who is known for her work in ‘Mimi’, ‘Hunterrr’, ‘Duniyadari’, has shared her opinion on the concept of theatre being culturally ingrained in the Marathi community.

The actress spoke with IANS in the wake of the success of her recently released OTT series ‘Manvat Murders’.

Talking about theatre being an integral part of Marathi culture, the actress told IANS, “Marathi theatre is a huge part of the routine of a Maharashtrian household. After a nice, delightful lunch, I remember my grandparents would always plan to go for a play and it used to be a part of their routine. In an average Marathi household, watching a play is in our blood, it's like a ritual. I hope that someday, this translates into silver screen also, because then we will have a loyal audience. But yes, Marathi theatre still does have a very loyal and huge audience”.

She further mentioned, “And now, India is just not the limit or criteria, a lot of plays are performed across different countries. And I'm glad that this tradition, this ritual, this part which is an integral part of our lives is reaching all over the world”.

She also shared her experience of working with the Oscar nominated director Ashutosh Gowariker in 'Manvat Murders', as she said, “He is a very observant person. I have seen very less graceful men in my life and I think he is one of them. He's a well-mannered and well-behaved human being. Although he is a director himself, when he is acting, he puts on only his acting hat, which is remarkable. I have never seen him instructing, asking or doubting the director’s vision and that’s something incredibly beautiful about him”.

Her cult-classic movie ‘Hunterrr’ has almost clocked a decade since its release. When asked about her experience of working on the movie, she told IANS, “When you are making a film, you don't really know what the future really holds, you know, for that particular film and you don't really know when you're shooting that this is going to be a cult film. But yes, it's a very, very special project. We still, even if it's been nine odd years for Hunter's release, we still meet every year. We party for that one day, we just go back the memory lane and just relive those memories”.

She continued, “It was a very special set with very special people. Harsh has done some amazing work after that, the director, even Gulshan Devaiah, even Radhika Apte. And as you correctly said that, you know, everybody's doing exceptional work in their own way. And I'm really glad that I am a part of a cult film. I still feel that this is one of those films which was ahead of his time”.

“And had it been released, I really secretly wish for ‘Hunterrr’ re-release. And had it been released now, it would have had a different impact. But yeah, it's a cult film and I am more than fortunate to be a part of a cult film”, she added.

The actress also provided updates on her upcoming projects, ‘Ground Zero’ and ‘Dabba Cartel’, as she told IANS, “‘Ground Zero’ is almost ready and I am eagerly waiting for it to come out for people to watch it. And ‘Dabba Cartel’ is still in post-production. These projects are really special and I am quite looking forward to them”.

“I am working with Excel Entertainment for the third time. It’s a beautiful production house, very disciplined and professional, very welcoming and pampering. I wish to work more with them. ‘Ground Zero’ with Emraan Hashmi and ‘Dabba Cartel’ with the gang is going to be crazy”, she added.

