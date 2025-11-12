“Many More To Come for Manish Malhotra”: Ajay Devgn Expresses Excitement for Gustaakh Ishq Ahead of its Much-Awaited Release

The season of love is here with Manish Malhotra’s first film as a producer, Gustaakh Ishq - Kucch Pehle Jaisa. The celebrated designer and stylist ventures into film production with Stage5 Production, and brings together layered actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi under one roof. The trailer has created significant buzz, and actor Ajay Devgn’s special shoutout has hyped its buzz several notches!

Sharing the film’s trailer on his social media handle, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Ek kahani, jo reh jayegi dil mein nishaani ki tarah. Purani Dilli ki galiyon mein likhi gayi yeh pehle se ishq ki dastaan✨ A first & many more to come for @manishmalhotra05! #GustaakhIshq Trailer out now. Releasing in cinemas on 28th November, 2025.”

Beyond being a film, Gustaakh Ishq brings back the heartfelt nostalgia of passionate romance - with layers of shayris, architecture around the fading kothis of Punjab and bylanes of Purani Dilli. The film’s trailer has struck a chord with the audiences, who are hailing the distinct creation amid a string of larger-than-life creations.

With Gustaakh Ishq, Manish Malhotra weaves old-time storytelling while embracing the future of Indian cinema with Stage5 Production alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra. Gustaakh Ishq is directed by Vibhu Puri, and it unfolds as a poignant tale of passion and unspoken desire, set amidst the bylanes of Purani Dilli and the fading kothis of Punjab. The film releases in theatres on 28th November.