'Manzilen apni jagah hai...': Amitabh Bachchan's disappointing first foray into Bollywood

He still strides Bollywood like a colossus in his 80th year, with his stellar over half a century long career speaking for itself. But Amitabh Bachchan's entry into the cinematic industry was far from easy, as he faced only dismissive reactions, outright rejection, and even a brawl (indirectly) when he made his initial foray in 1967 - despite being championed by a star couple and the then Prime Minister.

He was dismissed as "not star material", "someone no heroine would like to work with", and even advised to "write poetry like his father", recalls Raaj Grover, the production-in-charge of Sunil Dutt's Ajanta Arts, who was tasked to take him around to producers and directors that time.

In his book of reminiscences "The Legends of Bollywood" (2018), he says that the process began when in August-September 1967, when Amitabh's younger brother Ajitabh, who knew of his brother's desire to become a star, entered him in that year's Filmfare talent search contest - only to get a crushing rejection. At this, their mother, the indomitable Teji Bachchan, took up arms and approached her friend - Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who in turn, called her friend, Nargis Dutt and requested her to speak to her husband, Sunil Dutt, and arrange something.

Grover was then tasked with getting photos of the youth in question from Filmfare, and the very next day, Nargis accompanied him to the house of filmmaker B.R. Chopra and showed him Amitabh's photographs. Chopra just gave a cursory glance and put them back on the table, but when told that Mrs Gandhi had recommended him, gave a closer look and remarked that there was something "unique' about his face. He then called up fellow filmmaker Mohan Segal and asked him to set up a screen test. As soon as this was set up, Chopra informed Nargis, who told Mrs Gandhi to make sure that Amitabh reached Bombay as early as possible.

The Dutts tasked Grover with bringing him over to their house as soon as he arrived, which he did on September 9.When they came, they found that the Dutts had gone to a party at Sadhana's house nearby but Nargis left a note asking Grover to bring him over, so she could introduce him to some stars. However, as Grover and Amitabh reached there, a contact of Sunil Dutt standing outside questioned their presence and rudely asked them to leave. At this, Grover wrote, he saw red and clutched the man's collar, leading to the brawl. Hearing the commotion, Sunil Dutt came out, went back in to bring his wife, and without even a glance at his contact, took them home for dinner.

The second day, Nargis had taken an appointment for them with Tarachand Barjatya of Rajshree Films and he was far from impressed, telling Amitabh that he was too tall and no heroine would want to work with him and he should rather follow his father's footsteps. The rest of the time, Barjatya spent asking Grover about what Sunil Dutt was doing.

The third day was more packed but still inconclusive - Grover took Amitabh to a Dadar studio where Mohan Segal was shooting, and there, introduced him to the film star's Manoj Kumar. Manoj was welcoming, remarking favourably on his "calm face" and how his "mellow whisper sounded like the murmurs of a thundering cloud". Then typically, he put his hands on Amitabh's face and said that he had all the qualities to become what he desired.

Segal then came and chatted civilly for sometime, but outside told Grover that he wondered what Nargis saw in Amitabh. As there was some time to go, Grover took Amitabh to lunch and then asked him if he wanted to meet Rajesh Khanna - but this was again bruising as he did meet them cordially but did not even shake hands with Amitabh. Then back for the test, Amitabh recited some lines - which happened to be from a love letter Grover was writing to his girlfriend and then his father's "Madhushala". Segal wished him all the best but made no commitment.

Grover later asked Segal's team about the result and was told that it was "a waste of time and waste of our raw stock". (He later met Amitabh in Calcutta and refrained from telling him the result in as many words but just assured him that he would definitely make it big, but should not leave his job yet)

The final day, Amitabh spent with the Dutts, where Sunil Dutt promised that he would consider him in his next film - and then went back to Calcutta and his work. He kept his promise - with a prominent role in his "Reshma aaur Shera" (1971), which was technically Amitabh's first film, though "Saat Hindustani" (1969) was the first to be released.

