Marathi Actress Rupali Bhosale Survives Accident, Luxury Car Badly Damaged

Marathi actress Rupali Bhosale, best known for her role in the popular television series Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, recently met with a car accident. According to reports, the actress is safe, but her luxury car, Mercedes-Benz, has been badly damaged in the incident.

The car involved in the accident was the same luxury vehicle Rupali had purchased only a few months ago. She had proudly shared the news with her fans on social media at the time.

Bhosale shared a story on her social media platform, Instagram, confirming the incident, showing the damaged car. She captioned it: “Accident happened, bad day,” along with a broken heart emoji. The front bonnet of her car has suffered significant damage. However, details about how the accident occurred have not yet been disclosed.

Rupali, who rose to fame with Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, remains active on social media, often sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. She is currently seen in Star Pravah’s series Lampadav, where she plays the antagonist Sarkar, alongside lead actors Chetan Vadnere and Kritika Dev.