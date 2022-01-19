Marc Forster to direct Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Ove'

Filmmaker Marc Forster is all set to don the director's hat for Oscar winner Tom Hanks' upcoming Swedish comedy 'A Man Called Ove' for SF Studios.

Deadline confirmed that two-time Oscar nominee and the 'Life of Pi' fame David Magee is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama 'Finding Neverland', for which both were BAFTA nominated.

The remake feature is based on the Swedish hit novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy novel is about love and unexpected friendships.

The novel was subsequently adapted for the big screen by SF Studios, which released the movie in 2015, garnering two Oscar nominations. The movie was then directed by Hannes Holm and was the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the US in 2016.

Meanwhile this remake is being produced by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of Nordic major SF Studios with Rita Wilson. Playtone has partnered with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Forster will serve as executive producer alongside Renee Wolfe via their production company 2DUX2.

As per Deadline, the production on the project will begin this year. Date and location are kept under the wraps.

( With inputs from ANI )

