Marc Spector's internal struggle was the anchor point for Oscar Isaac in 'Moon Knight'

Mumbai, March 25 American actor Oscar Isaac, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming superhero miniseries, ‘Moon Knight, recently shared the reason behind signing the project. For him, the internal struggle of his character became his anchor point as an actor.

Speaking on the sidelines of a media interaction for ‘Moon Knight', Oscar spoke about the reason for taking up the project. He said, "It just seemed like there was a real opportunity to do something completely different, particularly in the MCU, and to really focus on this internal struggle of this character, and to use Egyptian iconography and the superhero genre and this language to talk about this real internal struggle."

"And also to create an indelible, unusual character, particularly with Steven Grant. So it felt like for me once I got a real take on how I wanted to play Steven and I brought that to everyone and they welcomed that with open arms, I also realized I had real, incredible collaborators and it was going to be a creative adventure", he added.

Egyptian actress May Calamawy, who will be seen essaying the role of Layla El-Faouly in the series, spoke about the traits of her character and how the series allowed her to explore more as an actress, "I love how strong she is. But at the same time, I felt like I got to play the full gamut of a woman with her because she's strong and she's for the people and fights for what she believes, but she's also really vulnerable and scared. So that was fun for me."

Mohamed Diab, who leads the direction team, remarked that the series blends in all the classic elements to serve a compelling story. He said, "One of the things that I'm really proud of again collectively every one of us is putting all those genres together and blending them in a way that doesn't feel alien. You have horror, you have action, you have comedy, and you have very serious drama."

For actor Ethan Hawke, the fondest memory of the series is from their shoot in Jordan. Being from a theatre background it was interesting for him to enact within the set-up of green screen.

Ethan said, "Getting to be on the deserts in Jordan and literally being on location where they shot "Lawrence of Arabia". And one of the things that surprised me about the Marvel Universe is that it's kind of fun acting in front of a lot of green screens. I come from theatre training. I enjoyed all that, pretending something was there, pretending you're on top of a pyramid."

"But then when you're really in the desert, it's so beautiful and you feel I don't know, I felt some kind of connection to the cinema history of the desert. And the people there in Jordan treated us so well, and it elevated our collective imagination, I think, and it broadened the scope of the show", he concluded.

Written by Jeremy Slater, directed by Mohamed Diab and filmmaking duo Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Marvel Studios' 'Moon Knight' stars, Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy. The series is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar from March 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

