Marie Ulven to be seen in film 'Low Expectations'

Los Angeles [US], January 28 : Musical artist Marie Ulven, aka Girl in Red, is all set to make her feature debut as the lead in Maipo Film's "Low Expectations," the upcoming first feature from director Eivind Landsvik.

While "Low Expectations" represents Landsvik's first foray into feature-length filmmaking, it comes with a great deal of buzz following the success of his short film "Tits" at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, as per Variety.

"Low Expectations" revolves around Maja, a 29-year-old artist who, after years of intense success, finds herself at a breaking point. Forced to put her career on hold, Maja returns home, depressed and broke, and takes a job at a high school. The film explores her journey of self-discovery as she navigates the harsh realities of everyday life.

On working with Ulven, director Landsvik said, "I knew her as a great musician and was really pleased to find out Marie also has a rare gift as an actor. She has so much to offer this film, and I am grateful she wants to share her talent with us."

Produced by Maipo Film in collaboration with Snowglobe ("The Worst Person in the World") in Denmark, "Low Expectations" promises to be a compelling exploration of ambition, burnout and the quest for happiness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor