"Marketing agencies are your billboards": Taapsee Pannu reveals how Shah Rukh Khan changed her views

New Delhi [India], August 21 : Like every admirer of Shah Rukh Khan, actor Taapsee Pannu was left awestruck with his charm not only on-screen but behind the camera too. In a conversation with ANI, Taapsee shared how she was impressed with SRK's wit, smartness and spontaneity.

She said, "He is not just an icon in front of the camera with certain roles, dialogues of his which are like, will be remembered for generations. But also the person he is beyond camera because that wit, that smartness, that spontaneity wow. You can just keep looking at him like a fly on the wall because that man has got so much of aura, charisma with how he speaks. It's not that you have to be six feet tall or you have to be looking a certain way to have that aura. The moment that person starts talking. He is so well read. He'll make sense with I think there's so many things that if I believed in something and he believed in something else, he'll be so good at convincing me to change my logic. He's just so good at his reasoning."

She also revealed her personal experience of how he convinced her to change certain point of view towards life and marketing in the industry.

Taapsee said, "So, I mean, for example, there was something I was telling the other day that, how I don't really believe in buying out people to talk good about me or something like that or, you know, write good stuff only and all. So, I remember talking about this to him and he was like, there are billboards, right? and you pay for the billboards, for your ads, for your display where you want to like show it to the audience. So people who want to be paid for saying good, for you they should be treated like billboards. So, then they are your billboards. So, they should be used as marketing tools. For a person who never believed in buying people, I was like, jo bhi hona chahiya organic hona chahiya. Kisi ko pasand hoon toh hoon. Maee paise dekar logo apane aapako pasand nahin karava sakate. So I also kept thinking, I was like, yeah, they are billboards. So he actually changed my point of view so quickly with his logic and reasoning, which only an extremely smart man can do."

Taapsee, who has worked with King Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', shared how she never dreamt of this moment.

She shared, "My luckiest moment was when Rajkumar Hirani called me for 'Dunki'. In no dreams also I had this dream that I'll ever work with Shah Rukh Khan in a Rajkumar Hirani's film that these are not the kind of dreams people like me have."

Meanwhile, Taapsee is garnering praise for her performances in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

