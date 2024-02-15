'Marry My Husband' star Na In Woo to enlist for mandatory military service

Seoul, Feb 15 'Marry My Husband' star Na In Woo will be enlisting for mandatory military service.

There were reports doing the rounds that the actor has been asked to delay his enlistment into the military in order to enjoy a vacation with the cast of his hit K-Drama.

Na In Woo’s representatives confirmed the report in a statement, reports koreaboo.com.

“We are hoping to join the vacation after receiving permission from the Military Manpower Administration,” said Na In Woo’s representative in a statement.

‘Marry My Husband’ is an ongoing South Korean television series. It also stars Park Min-young, Lee Yi-kyung and Song Ha-yoon.

The show is based on a web novel of the same name, which was also serialised as a webtoon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor