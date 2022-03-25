Marvel is developing 'Nova' project with 'Moon Knight' writer Sabir Pirzada

Nova (Richard Rider) seems to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline, Marvel is developing a 'Nova' project with 'Moon Knight' scribe Sabir Pirzada. It is unknown for now whether this will be developed as a feature film or a limited series for Disney+.'Nova' first appeared in a 1976 issue of 'Super Adventures' as a member of the intergalactic police force known as the Nova Corps, for which he gained superhuman abilities including enhanced strength, flight and resistance to injury.

Meanwhile, Pirzada's 'Moon Knight' series premieres on March 30 on Disney+.

( With inputs from ANI )

